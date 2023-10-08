SUVs contributed 52% to India's total car sales of 363,733 units in September
This marked a sharp increase from 43.6% SUV market share recorded in September 2022
This comes as a major shift in consumer preferences for feature-rich SUVs from small hatchbacks and compact vehicles
Buoyed by this shift of consumer preference, automakers are increasingly aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the SUV market
Over the last one year several carmakers in India have launched a wider range of SUVs
SUV sales have risen to 48.3% of total vehicle sales in the first six months of this fiscal year, up from 41.5% in H1 FY23
SUVs have pushed the marketshare of hatchbacks down to 30% in H1 FY24 from 35.1% in the same period last fiscal year
The market share of sedans also decreased to 9.3% in H1 FY24 from 10.3% in H1 FY23
Once known as small cars' kingdom, Indian market currently has only 13 hatchbacks, while the number of SUVs has grown to 12