SUVs now drive more than half of India's total car sales

Published Oct 08, 2023

SUVs contributed 52% to India's total car sales of 363,733 units in September

This marked a sharp increase from 43.6% SUV market share recorded in September 2022

This comes as a major shift in consumer preferences for feature-rich SUVs from small hatchbacks and compact vehicles

Buoyed by this shift of consumer preference, automakers are increasingly aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the SUV market

Over the last one year several carmakers in India have launched a wider range of SUVs

SUV sales have risen to 48.3% of total vehicle sales in the first six months of this fiscal year, up from 41.5% in H1 FY23

SUVs have pushed the marketshare of hatchbacks down to 30% in H1 FY24 from 35.1% in the same period last fiscal year

The market share of sedans also decreased to 9.3% in H1 FY24 from 10.3% in H1 FY23

Once known as small cars' kingdom, Indian market currently has only 13 hatchbacks, while the number of SUVs has grown to 12
