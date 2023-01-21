The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe SUV was delivered to the actor in Mumbai.
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 was launched in India in 2020 and brings the practicality of an SUV with the flamboyance of a coupe.
Sushmita Sen shared a video on her Instagram taking delivery of her new SUV. She put up a caption that read, “And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty.”
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 brings strong road presence with its massive proportions with plenty of AMG enhancements.
Power on the AMG GLE 53 Coupe comes from the 3.0-litre straight-six twin-turbo petrol motor with 429 bhp and 520 Nm, while paired with a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Despite weighing a hefty 2.3 tonnes, the GLE 53 AMG coupe is quick with 0-100 kmph coming in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.
THe AMG treatment continues in the cabin with the steering wheel and sports seats. The dashboard gets dual screens with the latest MBUX UI.
The cabin is loaded on features including leather upholstered seats with massage function, ambient lighting, , a panoramic sunroof and more.
The AMG GLE 53 Coupe also gets an air suspension for a better ride quality, which will automatically lower itself by 10 mm at speeds over 120 kmph.
