Simple Energy inaugurates its new plant in Tamil Nadu: 10 things you need to know

1. The Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing plant has been built with an investment of ₹100 crore and has an installed capacity of 10 lakh units.
2. The plant can employ over 700 personnel across the general assembly line, electric motor & battery manufacturing, in-house vehicle testing facility and more.
3. Simple Energy's new facility is spread over 1 lakh sq.ft. and will be the brand’s production base for the One electric scooter.
4. The Simple Vision 1.0 facility will have a battery manufacturing line with cell storage facilities.
5. The new plant will house India's first in-house motor manufacturing line as well.
6. Simple Energy says its facility is equipped with the best-in-class general assembly line.
7. Simple Energy first unveiled the One electric scooter in August 2021 and pre-bookings began at the same time.
8. Simple Energy says sales were delayed due to safety-related issues on the One e-scooter.
9. The new facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, will be the production base for the Simple One e-scooter.