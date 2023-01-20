Simple Energy inaugurates its new plant in Tamil Nadu: 10 things you need to know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 20, 2023

1. The Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing plant has been built with an investment of 100 crore and has an installed capacity of 10 lakh units.

2. The plant can employ over 700 personnel across the general assembly line, electric motor & battery manufacturing, in-house vehicle testing facility and more.

3. Simple Energy's new facility is spread over 1 lakh sq.ft. and will be the brand’s production base for the One electric scooter.

4. The Simple Vision 1.0 facility will have a battery manufacturing line with cell storage facilities.

5. The  new plant will house India's first in-house motor manufacturing line as well. 

6. Simple Energy says its facility is equipped with the best-in-class general assembly line.

7. Simple Energy first unveiled the One electric scooter in August 2021 and pre-bookings began at the same time.

8. Simple Energy says sales were delayed due to safety-related issues on the One e-scooter.

9. The new facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, will be the production base for the Simple One e-scooter. 
10. Deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter is set to commence in Q1 2023 with production to begin soon.
Click Here