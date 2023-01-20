HT Auto
Simple Energy opens first plant in Tamil Nadu, One EV production to begin soon

Bengaluru-based start-up, Simple Energy has inaugurated its new manufacturing plant - Simple Vision 1.0 - in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. The new facility is spread over one lakh sq.ft. and will be the brand’s production base for the One electric scooter. Originally unveiled in 2021, the Simple One e-scooter will enter production at the new facility soon with deliveries set to commence later this year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 17:49 PM
The Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing plant is spread over 1 lakh sq.ft.
The Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing plant has been built with an investment of 100 crore and has an installed annual capacity of 10 lakh units. The company says the plant can employ over 700 personnel across the general assembly line, electric motor manufacturing, battery manufacturing, in-house vehicle testing facility and more.

Also Read : Simple One electric scooter production to begin in January: Details

The Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing plant will have an installed annual capacity of 10 lakh vehicles and can employ over 700 personnel
Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO - Simple Energy, said, “We started this journey four years ago and have reached a stage just one step away from production and deliveries. The inauguration of Simple’s first manufacturing unit in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu is a stepping stone for future expansion plans. Having the right and experienced talent has shown us the right path to churning out the best strategies in R&D and setting up a well-equipped plant that will commence the production of Simple One electric scooter."

The Simple One electric scooter is a rival to the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, and the likes. Pre-bookings for the offering commenced in August 2021 while the production-spec version was unveiled last year. That said, the company says delays related to safety pushed the launch date for the One e-scooter.

Also Read : Simple One electric scooter deliveries delayed to Q1 2023. Here's why

The Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing facility has been built with an investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore
Simple Energy says its facility is equipped with the best-in-class general assembly line. The facility also gets the country’s first in-house motor manufacturing line as well as a battery manufacturing line along with cell storage facilities. The manufacturing plant will also house a customer acceptance line and an in-house vehicle testing facility.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 17:49 PM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy Simple One electric scooter electric vehicle
