Despite Russia facing stringent sanctions, Russian customers and opportunists are managing to buy luxury cars
They are buying luxury cars in other countries and shipping them to Russia
Automakers claim they are not aware of the fact that cars are going to Russia
However, it has been revealed that several Russian customers have bought luxury cars in other countries and shipped them to Russia
It is clear that the rich Russians are not hit by the sanctions imposed on the country due to its war against Ukraine
The recent favourite among the rich Russians is the RAM trucks
Porsche SUVs too are among the top favourite cars for the Russian buyers
Rolls-Royce models are also seeing increasing number of takers in Russia
A large number of 2023 Range Rover SUVs too have been ferried to Russia recently