Sanction hit Russia is not deprived of luxury cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 15, 2023

Despite Russia facing stringent sanctions, Russian customers and opportunists are managing to buy luxury cars

They are buying luxury cars in other countries and shipping them to Russia

Automakers claim they are not aware of the fact that cars are going to Russia

However, it has been revealed that several Russian customers have bought luxury cars in other countries and shipped them to Russia

 Check product page

It is clear that the rich Russians are not hit by the sanctions imposed on the country due to its war against Ukraine

The recent favourite among the rich Russians is the RAM trucks

Porsche SUVs too are among the top favourite cars for the Russian buyers

Rolls-Royce models are also seeing increasing number of takers in Russia

A large number of 2023 Range Rover SUVs too have been ferried to Russia recently
Check why Chinese cars are seeing increasing sales in Russia
Click Here