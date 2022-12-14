You won't believe why Russians are lapping up Chinese cars...

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 14, 2022

Chinese automakers are batting and batting big in Russia

The exodus of several western car makers have left a big field of play for Chinese companies

Several global brands exited Russia after it invaded Ukraine

Chinese companies had a 9.6% share in Russian car market in January of 2022. It is now at 31%

Over 46,000 cars and light commercial vehicles from Chinese brands were sold here in November alone

These figures are set to only rise from here on

Russia's local car makers too are now ramping up efforts to meet demand

Analysts say the market will be divided between Russian and Chinese manufacturers
