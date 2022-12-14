Chinese automakers are batting and batting big in Russia
The exodus of several western car makers have left a big field of play for Chinese companies
Several global brands exited Russia after it invaded Ukraine
Chinese companies had a 9.6% share in Russian car market in January of 2022. It is now at 31%
Over 46,000 cars and light commercial vehicles from Chinese brands were sold here in November alone
These figures are set to only rise from here on
Russia's local car makers too are now ramping up efforts to meet demand
Analysts say the market will be divided between Russian and Chinese manufacturers