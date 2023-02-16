Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535

The Continental GT 535 is an icon when it comes to cafe racers
The Continental GT 535 was replaced by Continental GT 650
The GT 650 quickly became one of the favourites because of its design and performance
The motorcycle retained the cafe racer looks
However, the ergonomics were tweaked to make it more comfortable
The GT 535 came with a re-worked and re-bored engine from Classic 500
The GT 650 comes with a much more modern engine
It gets a 648 cc, air-oil cooled, parallel twin engine
It produces 46 bhp and 52 Nm which are significantly better than the GT 535