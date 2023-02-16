Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 16, 2023

The Continental GT 535 is an icon when it comes to cafe racers

The Continental GT 535 was replaced by Continental GT 650

The GT 650 quickly became one of the favourites because of its design and performance

The motorcycle retained the cafe racer looks

However, the ergonomics were tweaked to make it more comfortable

The GT 535 came with a re-worked and re-bored engine from Classic 500

The GT 650 comes with a much more modern engine

It gets a 648 cc, air-oil cooled, parallel twin engine

It produces 46 bhp and 52 Nm which are significantly better than the GT 535
To check out an in-depth comparison between the Interceptor 650 and Super Meteor 650
Click Here