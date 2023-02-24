Royal Enfield 650 Twins Black Edition unveiled: 10 things that make it special

1. Royal Enfield unveiled the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles for Europe and the bikes get several upgrades that make it worth the wait.
2. The 650 Twins get a new “blacked-out” variant that brings an all-black look along with new features and the addition of alloy wheels.
3. The demand for alloy wheels has been there since the launch of the 650 Twins and brings the convenience of tubeless tyres to both 650 cc motorcycles.
4. Royal Enfield has also upgraded the switchgear to the ones seen on the Super Meteor 650, Classic Rebon and the Meteor 350 range.
5. Another big change is the addition of the LED headlamp that first made its debut on the recently launched Super Meteor 650.
6. Royal Enfield has introduced new liveries with the blacked-out version. The Interceptor 650 gets two new colours - Black Ray and Barcelona Blue.
7. Meanwhile, the updated Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is now available in Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
8. The blacked-out components on either RE 650 cc motorcycle include the engine casing, engine head and exhausts.
9. It’s only a matter of time before the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 make their way to India. The bikes will continue with the same engine that’s now OBD2 compliant.