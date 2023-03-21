Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow debuts as brand's last V12 coupe to ever be made

Published Mar 21, 2023

The special limited edition model will be restricted to only  12 units worldwide

 The model is going to be the last car from Goodwood to come with a V12 engine 

Its design is inspired by Thunderbolt, which set world land speed records in the 1930s

 The model is wrapped in black and grey exterior with bright yellow highlights

 It features colour gradient between two tones - Celebration Silver and Black Diamond

The contrasting bright yellow appears on bumper inserts and wheel pinstripes

 The interior of the Black Arrow comes with open-pore wood door lining

 Rolls-Royce has used black club leather on seats, armrests and dashboard

Steering wheel, seat tops and headrests also feature bright yellow accents
 The model gets highest number of LED lights ever used in a Rolls-Royce car. Click to know more
