Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow debuts as brand's last V12 coupe to ever be made

The special limited edition model will be restricted to only 12 units worldwide
The model is going to be the last car from Goodwood to come with a V12 engine
Its design is inspired by Thunderbolt, which set world land speed records in the 1930s
The model is wrapped in black and grey exterior with bright yellow highlights
It features colour gradient between two tones - Celebration Silver and Black Diamond
The contrasting bright yellow appears on bumper inserts and wheel pinstripes
The interior of the Black Arrow comes with open-pore wood door lining
Rolls-Royce has used black club leather on seats, armrests and dashboard
Steering wheel, seat tops and headrests also feature bright yellow accents