Riding for a cause: 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has pulled the wraps off the limited edition Bonneville T120 Black celebrating the 10th year of partnership with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR).
Triumph and DGR have come together since 2014 every year to raise awareness and money for men’s prostate and mental health
The new Bonneville T120 Black DGR Edition is limited to just 250 units worldwide, of which 25 units will head to the UK.
Triumph will also auction the first bike - 001 Bonneville T120 DGR Edition to the highest bidder at the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this year.
The Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Edition gets a dual-tone monochrome metallic Phantom Black and Crystal White paint scheme.
It also gets handpainted gold pinstriped accents and the DGR 2023 logo done up in gold script.
The seat is finished in brown leather with stitching and a pillion strap to lend a vintage look.
Hardware remains unchanged with power coming from the 1,200 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 80 bhp and 105 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The standard Triumph Bonneville T120 is priced at ₹11.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new DGR Edition is expected to command a slight premium.