Ride a Royal Enfield without buying it: Check out new rental program

Royal Enfield has launched its motorcycle rental program in the country
It will offer rentals across 25 cities through its 40+ rental operators
Royal Enfield Rental will have more than 300 motorcycles to offer
These cities include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, etc
The OEM will be adding more cities to the list as it expands the program
A rental Royal Enfield bike can be booked through the company's website
One needs to select their prefferd city, then select pick up and drop details
A list then appears, showing available bikes along with prices
Upon submitting a form, one can obtain details of the operator