Ride a Royal Enfield without buying it: Check out new rental program

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 21, 2023

Royal Enfield has launched its motorcycle rental program in the country

It will offer rentals across 25 cities through its 40+ rental operators

Royal Enfield Rental will have more than 300 motorcycles to offer

These cities include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, etc

 Check product page

The OEM will be adding more cities to the list as it expands the program

A rental Royal Enfield bike can be booked through the company's website

One needs to select their prefferd city, then select pick up and drop details

A list then appears, showing available bikes along with prices

Upon submitting a form, one can obtain details of the operator
 For more details...
Click Here