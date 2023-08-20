Rahul Gandhi takes his KTM 390 Adventure on Ladakh tour

The Wayanad MP shared images from his ride on social media
He will be riding in Ladakh till August 25
On August 20, he is leaving for Nubra Valley on the motorcycle for a night stay there
Gandhi will be visiting Kargil district either on Monday or Tuesday
He is in Ladakh to celebrate his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary
He is an avid motorcyclist and has professed his love for two wheelers on several occasions
Gandhi recently revealed that he owns a KTM 390
His KTM 390 Adventure is the 2020 model in the orange and blue paint scheme
It comes with a 373 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque