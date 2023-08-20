Rahul Gandhi takes his KTM 390 Adventure on Ladakh tour

Published Aug 20, 2023

The Wayanad MP shared images from his ride on social media

He will be riding in Ladakh till August 25

On August 20, he is leaving for Nubra Valley on the motorcycle for a night stay there

Gandhi will be visiting Kargil district either on Monday or Tuesday

 He is in Ladakh to celebrate his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary 

He is an avid motorcyclist and has professed his love for two wheelers on several occasions

Gandhi recently revealed that he owns a KTM 390

His KTM 390 Adventure is the 2020 model in the orange and blue paint scheme

 It comes with a 373 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque
