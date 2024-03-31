Hyundai has recalled Creta iVT over a faulty fuel pump issue

Published Mar 31, 2024

The recall has affected only the pre-facelift Creta iVT models

Hyundai has not revealed how many Creta iVT SUVs have been recalled under this campaign

The impacted SUVs will be inspected and repaired free of cost

Hyundai has already notified the affected customers about the recall

This recall comes few days after the Hyundai Verna was recalled over the same issue

Last Kia Seltos too was recalled in India owing to the same issue

Kia recalled more than 4,000 Seltos SUVs owing to the faulty fuel pump issue

Hyundai Creta facelift that was launched few months back, remains unaffected in this latest recall

Hyundai recently launched he Creta N Line, which also remains non-impacted
