The recall has affected only the pre-facelift Creta iVT models
Hyundai has not revealed how many Creta iVT SUVs have been recalled under this campaign
The impacted SUVs will be inspected and repaired free of cost
Hyundai has already notified the affected customers about the recall
This recall comes few days after the Hyundai Verna was recalled over the same issue
Last Kia Seltos too was recalled in India owing to the same issue
Kia recalled more than 4,000 Seltos SUVs owing to the faulty fuel pump issue
Hyundai Creta facelift that was launched few months back, remains unaffected in this latest recall
Hyundai recently launched he Creta N Line, which also remains non-impacted