The DMS will track the driver's head, eye and eyelid movements
The Polestar 3 will come packed with a host of technology
The DMS has been developed in collaboration with Smart Eye
Polestar 3's DMS will ensure the driver is paying attention to the road ahead
The DMS will employ a dual camera setup inside the cabin
The dual camera setup will work in association with an AI-driven system
The DMS will scan and detect the driver's state in realtime
The entire system is powered by a Nvidia chip
Expect all future Polestar models to come with this DMS