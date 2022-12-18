Polestar 3 will showcase its Driver Monitoring System at CES 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 18, 2022

The DMS will track the driver's head, eye and eyelid movements

The Polestar 3 will come packed with a host of technology

The DMS has been developed in collaboration with Smart Eye

Polestar 3's DMS will ensure the driver is paying attention to the road ahead

The DMS will employ a dual camera setup inside the cabin

The dual camera setup will work in association with an AI-driven system

The DMS will scan and detect the driver's state in realtime

The entire system is powered by a Nvidia chip

Expect all future Polestar models to come with this DMS
Read more about Polestar 3
Click Here