Polestar 3 electric SUV unveiled with 517 hp and 610 km of driving range

Polestar has unveiled its second production model, the Polestar 3 which is an electric SUV. The design of the Polestar 3 is very aerodynamic while retaining the traits of a SUV. Materials used inside Polestar 3 have been selected for their sustainability credentials while raising premium aesthetics and luxury tactility. Polestar 3 is the first car from Polestar to feature centralised computing with the NVIDIA DRIVE core computer which will be handling all the computing and processing requirements.

The infotainment system on the Polestar 3 is powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. Volvo has also added next-generation advanced active and passive safety technology. There are also interior radar sensors that can sense movements in the interior of the car, to help protect against accidentally leaving children or pets inside. The system is also linked to the climate control system to avoid heat stroke or hypothermia.

Polestar 3 also comes with Advanced Driver Aids System. To further enhance the ADAS, Polestar has collaborated with Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye. There are also five radar modules, five external cameras and twelve external ultrasonic sensors to help in ADAS.

Polestar has also included Android Automotive OS, it is important to note that this is different from Android Auto which is usually found on most vehicles. There is a 14.5-inch centre display which can also receive OTA updates.

Polestar 3 will be offered with a dual-motor configuration which will be rear-wheel biased. It will produce 489 hp of max power and 840 Nm of peak torque. There will also be a Performance Pack on offer which will increase the power output to 517 hp and 910 Nm of torque.

There will be one-pedal driving, as well as an electric Torque Vectoring Dual Clutch function on the rear axle. A decoupling function is also available for the rear electric motor, allowing the car to run only on the front electric motor to save energy under certain circumstances.

