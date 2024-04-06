Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Fronx
However, the crossover comes with subtle design updates over Fronx
The crossover has been launched at a starting price of ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
The OEM has started accepting bookings for the Taisor as well at ₹11,000
Toyota has revealed that it will start delivery of the Taisor from next month, May 2024
It is available in five trims: E, S, S+, G and V
Customers planning to buy Taisor over Fronx will have to pay up to ₹25,000 premium
Apart from revamped LED DRLs and a redesigned grille, the crossover looks same as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx
It carries the same features and powertrain options too are same as Fronx