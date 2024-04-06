Toyota has launched its latest car Urban Cruiser Taisor in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 06, 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Fronx

However, the crossover comes with subtle design updates over Fronx

The crossover has been launched at a starting price of 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

The OEM has started accepting bookings for the Taisor as well at 11,000

 Check product page

Toyota has revealed that it will start delivery of the Taisor from next month, May 2024

It is available in five trims: E, S, S+, G and V

Customers planning to buy Taisor over Fronx will have to pay up to 25,000 premium

Apart from revamped LED DRLs and a redesigned grille, the crossover looks same as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

It carries the same features and powertrain options too are same as Fronx
Check differences between Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Click Here