Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular SUVs in India

Robust performance, masculine design, off-roading capabilities make Toyota Fortuner an appealing SUV in the Indian market

Priced from 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Fortuner has been successfully in business in India for quite some time

Toyota Fortuner SUV now comes with a shorter waiting period

The SUV now comes with a waiting period spanning up to 12 weeks

The waiting period for the bulky SUV may vary depending on colour, variant, region, state, dealership and other factors

The SUV competes with rivals like MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq

The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options

The petrol engine is a 2.7-litre unit, while the diesel motor is a 2.8-litre unit, available with both manual and automatic gearbox options

The SUV gets 4x4 system as well, which enhances its appeal further
