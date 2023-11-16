Robust performance, masculine design, off-roading capabilities make Toyota Fortuner an appealing SUV in the Indian market
Priced from ₹33.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Fortuner has been successfully in business in India for quite some time
Toyota Fortuner SUV now comes with a shorter waiting period
The SUV now comes with a waiting period spanning up to 12 weeks
The waiting period for the bulky SUV may vary depending on colour, variant, region, state, dealership and other factors
The SUV competes with rivals like MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq
The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options
The petrol engine is a 2.7-litre unit, while the diesel motor is a 2.8-litre unit, available with both manual and automatic gearbox options
The SUV gets 4x4 system as well, which enhances its appeal further