Ola S1X+ electric scooter is available with a discount of 20,000

Published Dec 17, 2023

With this, the Ola S1X+ electric scooter is available at 89,999 (ex-showroom)

The discount is available for a limited period under the EV maker's Hyper Weekend offer

The flat discount of 20,000 is available for the Ola S1X+ between December 15-17, 2023

With this move, Ola Electric is aiming to ramp up its sales before concluding 2023

 Check product page

Under the Hyper Weekend offer, Ola Electric is offering its customers an upgrade bonus of up to 5000 on S1 Air & S1 Pro

Ola Electric also announced that it is offering discounts on select credit cards, credit card EMIs of up to 5,000 on its electric scooters

It is also offering a bouquet of finance offers including zero down payment, zero-processing fee and 6.99% interest rates

Ola Electric currently has a total of five different electric scooters on offer

Ola Electric claims with these offers and discounts, the S1X+ electric scooter is becoming comparable to some ICE models
