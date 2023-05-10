Planning to buy a Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport variant? Get ready to pay more

Published May 10, 2023

The model has become dearer by up to 43,000

 XUV300 TurboSport is offered in three trims - W6, W8 and W8 (O)

XUV300 Turbo petrol with BS6 Phase 2 compliance was launched in March

This is the first big price hike since then

Price of XUV300 TurboSport W6 variant has been hiked by 36,400

The W8 monotone variant is now more expensive by 37,300

The W8 dual-tone variant gets the smallest hike of 34,000

 The W8 (O) dual-tone is now more expensive by 40,400

The W8 (O) monotone version gets the biggest increment of 43,000
