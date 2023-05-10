Planning to buy a Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport variant? Get ready to pay more

The model has become dearer by up to ₹43,000
XUV300 TurboSport is offered in three trims - W6, W8 and W8 (O)
XUV300 Turbo petrol with BS6 Phase 2 compliance was launched in March
This is the first big price hike since then
Price of XUV300 TurboSport W6 variant has been hiked by ₹36,400
The W8 monotone variant is now more expensive by ₹37,300
The W8 dual-tone variant gets the smallest hike of ₹34,000
The W8 (O) dual-tone is now more expensive by ₹40,400
The W8 (O) monotone version gets the biggest increment of ₹43,000