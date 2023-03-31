Odysse Vader is India’s first electric motorcycle with in-built Google Maps. Take a look

Odysse Electric Vehicles has launched the new Vader electric motorcycle that competes with 125 cc equivalent motorcycles.
The Vader packs a host of features including an LED headlamp, 3.7 kWh battery, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The USP is the integration of Google Maps, a first for any e-bike in India.
The Odysse Vader comes with a 7-inch touchscreen Android display that can be controlled by an app via Bluetooth connectivity.
Power on the Odysse Vader comes from a 3 kW (4 bhp) hub motor that develops 170 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is a claimed 85 kmph.
The 3.7 kWh fixed battery pack offers a range of 125 km in Eco mode, which drops to 90 km in Sport mode. There are 3 riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.
The electric motorcycle weighs 128 kg and gets telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear, while braking power comes from 240 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc brake with a combi-braking system.
Odysse says it took the company 1.5 years to develop the Vader but the e-motorcycle closely resembles the older generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 with nearly identical side panels, tank extensions and tail section.
The Vader will also come with IoT connectivity bringing bike location, live tracking, geofencing, immobiliser, track and trace, anti-theft and more.
Bookings for the Odysse Vader begin today for ₹999, while the electric motorcycle is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai after subsidies).