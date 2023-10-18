Now buy a Royal Enfield with up to 45% cheaper EMI. Here’s how 

Royal Enfield buyers now have a chance to bring home a new motorcycle by paying up to 45% cheaper EMI.
Royal Enfield has partnered with OTO Capital to introduce its Assured Buyback Program, which promises assured buyback value on the motorcycle
The Royal Enfield Assured Buyback Program offers flexible purchase tenures between 1-3 years
This ensures up to 45% lower EMIs and a guaranteed buyback value of up to 77%, depending on the ownership period.
OTO Capital is also offering a cashback incentive at the end of the tenure of the buyback program
At the end of the selected tenure, customers can either trade in their existing motorcycle for a new RE offering or return their motorcycle
The new Royal Enfield Assured Buyback Program will be available in 12 cities
Royal Enfield will expand the buyback program to other cities in the future
Royal Enfield says the assured buyback program aims to offer a seamless ownership experience