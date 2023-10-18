Now buy a Royal Enfield with up to 45% cheaper EMI. Here’s how 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 18, 2023

Royal Enfield buyers now have a chance to bring home a new motorcycle by paying up to 45% cheaper EMI. 

Royal Enfield has partnered with OTO Capital to introduce its Assured Buyback Program, which promises assured buyback value on the motorcycle

The Royal Enfield Assured Buyback Program offers flexible purchase tenures between 1-3 years

This ensures up to 45% lower EMIs and a guaranteed buyback value of up to 77%, depending on the ownership period.

 Check product page

OTO Capital is also offering a cashback incentive at the end of the tenure of the buyback program

At the end of the selected tenure, customers can either trade in their existing motorcycle for a new RE offering or return their motorcycle

The new Royal Enfield Assured Buyback Program will be available in 12 cities

Royal Enfield will expand the buyback program to other cities in the future

Royal Enfield says the assured buyback program aims to offer a seamless ownership experience
Want to know more about the Royal Enfield Assured Buyback Program?
Click Here