Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition to launch soon, Check what is new

Nissan Motor will launch the new variant of the SUV, called GEZA, on May 26
The carmaker has already opened bookings for Magnite GEZA for an amount of ₹11,000
The new variant will come with several features which are not available in the existing ones
One of the biggest updates is the introduction of a high-resolution 9-inch infotainment screen
The new infotainment system will replace the older 8-inch unit used in the existing variants
The screen will support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and come paired with JBL speakers
The new variant will also get updated upholstery, ambient lighting and trajectory rear camera
Nissan will not make any significant changes on the outside, except adding a shark-fin antenna
The price of the Nissan Magnite SUV currently starts from ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom)