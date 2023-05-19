Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition to launch soon, Check what is new

Nissan Motor will launch the new variant of the SUV, called GEZA, on May 26

The carmaker has already opened bookings for Magnite GEZA for an amount of 11,000

The new variant will come with several features which are not available in the existing ones

One of the biggest updates is the introduction of a high-resolution 9-inch infotainment screen

The new infotainment system will replace the older 8-inch unit used in the existing variants

The screen will support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and come paired with JBL speakers

The new variant will also get updated upholstery, ambient lighting and trajectory rear camera

Nissan will not make any significant changes on the outside, except adding a shark-fin antenna

The price of the Nissan Magnite SUV currently starts from 6 lakh (ex-showroom)
