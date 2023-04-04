Next-generation Skoda Kodiaq is scheduled for this year

Published Apr 04, 2023

Skoda is going to introduce the next-generation Kodiaq in the second half of 2023 in select markets

This model will feature PHEV power train

This is first time that Kodiaq will sport a hybrid engine set up

The upcoming model is also expected to get some cosmetic upgrades

The current Kodiaq comes with a hexagonal, upright grille on the front face

It also has full-LED matrix headlights

It sits on 20-inch alloy wheels

The interior offers digital cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display screen

The display features Travel Assist options which include Predictive Cruise Control, Adaptive Lane Assist and an improved version of Traffic Sign Recognition
