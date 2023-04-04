Next-generation Skoda Kodiaq is scheduled for this year

Skoda is going to introduce the next-generation Kodiaq in the second half of 2023 in select markets
This model will feature PHEV power train
This is first time that Kodiaq will sport a hybrid engine set up
The upcoming model is also expected to get some cosmetic upgrades
The current Kodiaq comes with a hexagonal, upright grille on the front face
It also has full-LED matrix headlights
It sits on 20-inch alloy wheels
The interior offers digital cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display screen
The display features Travel Assist options which include Predictive Cruise Control, Adaptive Lane Assist and an improved version of Traffic Sign Recognition