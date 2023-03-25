Newly launched Hyundai Verna now comes with ADAS

Published Mar 25, 2023

The much-awaited 2023 Hyundai Verna sedan has finally entered the Indian market

The model's price starts at 10.90 lakh and goes up to 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new Hyundai Verna is offered in four variants

The new sedan features ADAS this time!

The system features Forward Collision Warning Forward, Blind-spot Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist among others

In case of emergency situations, ADAS services such as Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning and Safe Exit Warning come handy

In terms of other safety equipments, the car boasts six airbags, seat belt reminders along with Emergency Stop Signal 

The interiors also offers 64 ambient lights and various drive modes

There is also a voice-enabled electric sunroof and climate control
