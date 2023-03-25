Newly launched Hyundai Verna now comes with ADAS

The much-awaited 2023 Hyundai Verna sedan has finally entered the Indian market
The model's price starts at ₹10.90 lakh and goes up to ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new Hyundai Verna is offered in four variants
The new sedan features ADAS this time!
The system features Forward Collision Warning Forward, Blind-spot Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist among others
In case of emergency situations, ADAS services such as Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning and Safe Exit Warning come handy
In terms of other safety equipments, the car boasts six airbags, seat belt reminders along with Emergency Stop Signal
The interiors also offers 64 ambient lights and various drive modes
There is also a voice-enabled electric sunroof and climate control