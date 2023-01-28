1. The third generation BMW X1 arrives in India bringing new styling, features and tech to the popular-selling SUV.
2. The new X1 gets smoother lines while the new iconic kidney grille is now larger and more squared off in appearance. The LED DRLs get a new pattern, while the wraparound 3D LED taillights look sporty.
3. The new-generation new X1 sports 18-inch light-alloy wheels in star-spoke style for the xLine and double-spoke style for M Sport variants.
4. The cabin has seen a massive overhaul in layout and offers a more plush experience. There’s the new BMW Curved Display that brings dual screens with the latest iDrive OS8 user interface.
5. Upholstery options in the cabin include Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster. Both variants get sports seats as standards and the front seats come with the massage function.
6. The feature list is extensive on the new X1 and includes Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, Parking and Reversing Assistant, BMW Connected Drive, Instrument Panel Luxury, and a Harmon Kardon audio system with 12 speakers.
7. Power on X1 sDrive 18i xLine comes from the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 132 bhp & 230 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 9.3 seconds with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 16.3 kmpl.
8. The X1 sDrive 18d M Sport uses the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 146 bhp and 360 Nm on offer. The X1 diesel can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds with a fuel efficiency figure of 20.37 kmpl (ARAI Certified). Both engines are paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
9. Safety features include 6 airbags, Lane Departure Warning, ABS with Brake Assist, Active Park Distance Control, TPMS, DTC, rearview camera with panorama view, reversing assist and more.