New MG Astor Blackstorm edition wears an all-black theme

 It is priced from 14,47,800, going up to 15,76,800 (ex-showroom)

The special edition model follows the footsteps of MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition

 It sports Starry Black exterior colour complemented by chrome garnishing

There are Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides

All-black honeycomb pattern grille and black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers look sporty

It also gets black finish headlamps and glossy black door garnish

 Inside the cabin, the car carries the same sporty black theme

 It gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red stitches

It is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard version of the car
