New MG Astor Blackstorm edition wears an all-black theme

It is priced from ₹14,47,800, going up to ₹15,76,800 (ex-showroom)
The special edition model follows the footsteps of MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition
It sports Starry Black exterior colour complemented by chrome garnishing
There are Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides
All-black honeycomb pattern grille and black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers look sporty
It also gets black finish headlamps and glossy black door garnish
Inside the cabin, the car carries the same sporty black theme
It gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red stitches
It is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard version of the car