New KTM 390 Adventure X makes adventure touring more affordable: All you need to know

The KTM 390 Adventure X has been launched as a new entry-level variant priced at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The KTM 390 Adventure X is ₹58,000 cheaper than the standard version and makes the adventure tourer all the more accessible
Compared to the standard version, the KTM 390 Adventure X misses out on a few features while retaining all the essentials
The 390 Adventure X skimps out on features like the TFT screen with Bluetooth, traction control, quickshifter, ride-by-wire, riding modes, and cornering ABS
You continue to get an LCD screen, full LED lighting, dual-channel ABS with off-road mode, a slipper clutch and a 12-volt USB charger
Power comes from the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The 43 mm WP USD front forks stay the same with a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking performance also stays the same on the adventure tourer
The KTM 390 Adventure X continues to get a 14.5-litre fuel tank with a kerb weight of 177 kg
The KTM 390 Adventure X undercuts the BMW G 310 GS, while being just ₹36,000 more ezpensive than the KTM 250 Adventure