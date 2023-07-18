The new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV has broken its cover showing a boxy look

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 18, 2023

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe looks more edgy than its predecessor

New Santa Fe's front profile comes with a lot of similarity to the Hyundai Exter

The H-shaped LED daytime running lights is straight from the Hyundai Exter's design sheet

H-shaped LED DRLs are connected by a sleek LED strip running through the radiator grille

The SUV gets revised bumpers at front and rear and both of them are squared off, while the bonnet is flat with creases

The SUV features 21-inch new design alloy wheels enhancing its visual appeal

Dimensionally, the SUV looks huge from the side profile ensuring a strong road presence

Hyundai claims the new Santa Fe will offer ample space for people who love to take their car out for camping activities

The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless chargers, a fully digital instrument cluster among other features
