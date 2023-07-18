The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe looks more edgy than its predecessor
New Santa Fe's front profile comes with a lot of similarity to the Hyundai Exter
The H-shaped LED daytime running lights is straight from the Hyundai Exter's design sheet
H-shaped LED DRLs are connected by a sleek LED strip running through the radiator grille
The SUV gets revised bumpers at front and rear and both of them are squared off, while the bonnet is flat with creases
The SUV features 21-inch new design alloy wheels enhancing its visual appeal
Dimensionally, the SUV looks huge from the side profile ensuring a strong road presence
Hyundai claims the new Santa Fe will offer ample space for people who love to take their car out for camping activities
The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless chargers, a fully digital instrument cluster among other features