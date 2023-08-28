MG Motor India celebrates centenary year with offers, discounts

Morris Garages (MG) has entered its 100th year and the brand is celebrating this

 It has launched a '100 years of Driving Smiles' centenary campaign

For the same, its Indian arm is offering a host of benefits for customers

 These include 20% off on accessories and up to 40% off on value-added services 

There's 10% off on extended warranty and roadside assistance

Customers can also avail free vehicle check-up and wash

Vehicles sold between August 10 and November 30 will get a special '100 years' badge

Customers who offer referrals stand a chance to win a staycation

The company sells models like ZS EV, Comet EV, Astor, Gloster and Hector in India
