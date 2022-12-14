The new Hector would bring a major revision at the SUV's exterior and cabin
New generation MG Hector SUV will get a redesigned V-shaped front grille with plenty of chrome garnishing
The upcoming SUV will also receive redesigned and sleeker LED DRLs
The headlamps are likely to receive black accents but would retain similar styling
The dashboard will get a revised appearance
There would be a larger 14-inch touchscreen compared to current 10.4-inch unit
The SUV would come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
The new MG Hector SUV would come continuing with the current model's 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines
MG would showcase the new Hector SUV at Auto Expo 2023 in January next year