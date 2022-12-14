New-generation MG Hector is set for debut on January 5, 2023

Published Dec 14, 2022

The new Hector would bring a major revision at the SUV's exterior and cabin

New generation MG Hector SUV will get a redesigned V-shaped front grille with plenty of chrome garnishing

The upcoming SUV will also receive redesigned and sleeker LED DRLs

The headlamps are likely to receive black accents but would retain similar styling

The dashboard will get a revised appearance

There would be a larger 14-inch touchscreen compared to current 10.4-inch unit

The SUV would come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

The new MG Hector SUV would come continuing with the current model's 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines

MG would showcase the new Hector SUV at Auto Expo 2023 in January next year
