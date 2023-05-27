MG Gloster Black Storm Edition: What to expect?

MG Motor India has dropped the Gloster Black Storm special edition 3 teaser
The Gloster Gloster Black Storm Edition promises new visual accents including a new black paint scheme with red highlights
The Black Storm badge will also grace the Gloster to denote its special look
The cabin will get the all-black treatment with new accents on the centre console
The teaser promises red ambient lighting in the cabin bringing a nice contrast
Expect to see leather upholstery across the interior bringing a darkened look overall
Apart from the visual changes, the Gloster Black Storm will continue with the same powertrain and features
The MG Gloster is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, available in FWD and 4WD options
The MG Gloster range currently starts at ₹38.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the Black Storm edition to command a marginal premium