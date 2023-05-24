Mercedes-Benz India updates its most affordable sedan A-Class with upgrades. Check out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 24, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the A-Class facelift with several upgrades for the Indian market

The Mercedes A-Class facelift arrives with a redesigned front grille with a Mercedes star pattern

There are new 17-inch twin 5-spoke allloy wheels and revised LED taillights along with a revised bumper 

The cabin continues to get the dual screens that now run the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment software. The new unit comes with several customisation options too

The new A-Class also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with new touch capacity controls on the steering wheel

The A-Class facelift gets safer with seven airbags as standard with addition of the driver’s knee airbag

Power comes from the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine on the A 200 Limousine tuned for 161 bhp & 250 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT

Mercedes-Benz has announced that only the A 200 Limousine will be available for now while the A 200d facelift will go on sale by Q4 2023

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class facelift is priced at 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
