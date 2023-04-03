Mercedes-Benz to launch new generation GLS SUV on April 4

Mercedes GLS will undergo several changes, including design and technology
The teaser shared by Mercedes shows the facelift GLS is likely to get similar face like the outgoing model
However, Mercedes said the new GLS will get a refresh look, new software and technology
The luxury SUV was first introduced in 2020, and is currently in its third generation
Among the updates, the GLS is likely to get a tweaked front bumper, which is expected to be thicker
The overall design is likely to remain similar with the rear section getting an LED strip
Majority of the changes in the new GLS are expected to happen in the cabin
Expect the cabin to get new steering wheel, upholstery and second-generation MBUX infotainment system
Under the hood, the GLS facelift SUV is likely to get a upgraded 3.0-litre engine
It will be capable of generating 375 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque