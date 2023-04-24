Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition debuts

It has been debuted in the US as an even more luxurious version of the electric sedan
The special edition comes in four configurations
Each of the four configurations features a unique combination of colors and finishes
The EQS580 has a pair of electric motors that produce a total of 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque
EQS 580 4MATIC models features an exclusive Rose Gold and High-Gloss Black key
The special edition model features high-end, unique paint scheme and hand-stitched Nappa leather
The special edition EQS models feature a two-tone color scheme on the steering wheel
Console armrest, lower section of the dashboard, and door panels also feature dual-tone colour