Mercedes-Benz India has declared that it is going to launch its AMG GT 63 S E Performance
The model will be launched on April 11
This Mercedes-AMG is touted as the most powerful production AMG ever
The car is inspired by Formula One
Under the hood, it comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor
This setup generates power output up to 843 hp and 1,400 Nm of peak torque
The car can zip to 100 kmph from stationary in 2.9 seconds
This Mercedes-AMG model will come to the country through the CBU route
In electric mode only, this model, as per the premium automaker, can cover 12 km