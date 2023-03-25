0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds! Mercedes readies its most-powerful production AMG for India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 25, 2023

Mercedes-Benz India has declared that it is going to launch its AMG GT 63 S E Performance

The model will be launched on April 11

This Mercedes-AMG is touted as the most powerful production AMG ever

The car is inspired by Formula One 

Under the hood, it comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor

This setup generates power output up to 843 hp and 1,400 Nm of peak torque 

The car can zip to 100 kmph from stationary in 2.9 seconds

This Mercedes-AMG model will come to the country through the CBU route 

In electric mode only, this model, as per the premium automaker, can cover 12 km
