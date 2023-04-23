Mercedes G-Class touches production milestone of 5,00,000 units

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 23, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out the five lakh unit of its G-Class SUV recently

This luxury off-roader model touches this production milestone after 44 years of its launch

Apart from the S-Class and E-Class offered by the premium automaker, the G-Class is also one of its long standing models

Back in 1979 when this car was launched, the company offered it with four engine variants

 Check product page

The power output of these engines ranged from 72 hp to 150 hp

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is going to celebrate its 45th anniversary next year

Currently, the premium automaker is gearing up to introduce an all-electric version of this off-roader model

The luxury automaker aims to bring the electric version of the G-Class in 2024
Know more about Mercedes-Benz
Click Here