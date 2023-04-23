Mercedes-Benz uses coffee bean shells to make this ultra-luxurious model 

Published Apr 23, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first fully-electric SUV from the brand

It is the first model from Mercedes-Benz which features sustainably processed leather

The interior is fitted with vegetable-tanned leather

The premium automaker has used coffee bean shells as tanning agents 

The water used for tanning has been conducted in a closed circuit and it flowed back into natural bodies after recycling

Mercedes-Benz informs the fatliquoring agents used in tanning are also exclusively plant based

This all-wheel drive SUV generates power output 649 hp and 950 Nm of torque

This luxury electric vehicle promises to offer range up to 600 kms

It sports a top speed of 210 kmph and can touch 100 kmph from standstill in 4.4 seconds 
