Mercedes-Benz uses coffee bean shells to make this ultra-luxurious model 

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first fully-electric SUV from the brand
It is the first model from Mercedes-Benz which features sustainably processed leather
The interior is fitted with vegetable-tanned leather
The premium automaker has used coffee bean shells as tanning agents
The water used for tanning has been conducted in a closed circuit and it flowed back into natural bodies after recycling
Mercedes-Benz informs the fatliquoring agents used in tanning are also exclusively plant based
This all-wheel drive SUV generates power output 649 hp and 950 Nm of torque
This luxury electric vehicle promises to offer range up to 600 kms
It sports a top speed of 210 kmph and can touch 100 kmph from standstill in 4.4 seconds