Porsche Vision 357 concept is heavily influenced by the 356 from 1948
The new-retro sportscar comes with special body decals
The car is built on the same platform as Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
The car shares same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that produces 493 hp of peak power
The Vision 357 has been designed by the Style Porsche division
The car gets a suave and clean appearance thanks to no conventional door handles, swept back roof, no traditional headlamps
Vision 357 also sports aerodynamic magnesium wheels with plated look and high-performance low-profile tyres
Instead of traditional wing mirrors, the concept gets sleek cameras
The greenhouse area looks clean with the all glass look, which appears as a single unit instead of divided ones