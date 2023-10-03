Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the fourth-generation Swift though a concept
The new Swift comes with a host of design updates all across the exterior
New Swift gets updated front fascia with new headlamps, grille and revamped front bumper
Side profile comes with new design alloy wheels, dual-tone paint and relocated rear passenger door handles
C-shaped LED taillights, updated tailgate and rear bumper are other design elements of the new Swift previewed through the concept
The cabin sports updated instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel, push start-stop button among other features
A new standing touchscreen infotainment system, revised dashboard layout are among other changes made to the Swift
The new Swift hatchback will come with an automatic transmission, but the engine specification details are unknown
Overall, the new Swift is a major departure from the current model