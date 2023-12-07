The benefits on Maruti Suzuki cars include cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate offers etc., and ranges up to 2.3 lakh
Here are the discounts and offers Maruti Suzuki is offering on its range of cars
Entry-level Jimny Zeta is now available with up to ₹2.3 lakh discount
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹40,000 discount on Fronx SUV
Nexa models such as Ciaz, Baleno and Ignis are being offered with discounts ranging between ₹35,000 and ₹65,000
The Alto K10 is available with discounts ranging between ₹52,000 and ₹63,000
Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is available with a total discount of ₹25,000
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with discounts ranging up to ₹63,000
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹56,000 discount on S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with up to ₹70,000 discount
The Eeco van is also fetching discount of ₹35,000