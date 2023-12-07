Maruti Suzuki offers special year-end discounts on its entire range of cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 07, 2023

The benefits on Maruti Suzuki cars include cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate offers etc., and ranges up to 2.3 lakh

Here are the discounts and offers Maruti Suzuki is offering on its range of cars

Entry-level Jimny Zeta is now available with up to 2.3 lakh discount

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 40,000 discount on Fronx SUV

 Check product page

Nexa models such as Ciaz, Baleno and Ignis are being offered with discounts ranging between 35,000 and 65,000

The Alto K10 is available with discounts ranging between 52,000 and 63,000

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is available with a total discount of 25,000

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with discounts ranging up to 63,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 56,000 discount on S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with up to 70,000 discount

The Eeco van is also fetching discount of 35,000
Check more about Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition
Click Here