Maruti Suzuki has made crores of cars, literally!

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a cumulative production milestone of 2.5 crore units so far
The company had started its operations in 1983 at its Gurgaon plant
The first model to be rolled out from here was the M800
Presently, Maruti offers 16 models across the spectrum
The company's current two production plants are located in Gurgaon and Manesar
A number of its passenger vehicle models continue to dominate sales charts
Maruti is buoyed by its small cars and hatchbacks
But the company is now also moving towards bigger vehicles, like SUVs
Maruti's Brezza is a top-seller in the sub-compact SUV space