Maruti Suzuki has made crores of cars, literally!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 03, 2022

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a cumulative production milestone of 2.5 crore units so far

The company had started its operations in 1983 at its Gurgaon plant

The first model to be rolled out from here was the M800

Presently, Maruti offers 16 models across the spectrum

The company's current two production plants are located in Gurgaon and Manesar

A number of its passenger vehicle models continue to dominate sales charts

Maruti is buoyed by its small cars and hatchbacks

But the company is now also moving towards bigger vehicles, like SUVs

Maruti's Brezza is a top-seller in the sub-compact SUV space
Maruti recently also launched Grand Vitara mid-size SUV. Read full report here
