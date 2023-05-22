Mahindra Thar SUV finds one lakh homes in nearly 3 years

The SUV was first launched in the country in August of 2020
Mahindra Thar SUV is currently offered in 4WD and RWD configurations
It comes in both petrol and diesel powertrain options
Powertrain options include 2.0-litre petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre diesel engine
Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units
The SUV comes in the price range of ₹10.55 to ₹16.78 lakh (ex-showroom)
The petrol unit churns out 150bhp of power and 320Nm of torque
The 2.2-litre diesel engine develops 130bhp of power and 300Nm of torque
The smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 117bhp of power and 300Nm of torque