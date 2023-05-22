Mahindra Thar SUV finds one lakh homes in nearly 3 years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 22, 2023

The SUV was first launched in the country in August of 2020

Mahindra Thar SUV is currently offered in 4WD and RWD configurations

It comes in both petrol and diesel powertrain options

Powertrain options include 2.0-litre petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre diesel engine

 Check product page

Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units

The SUV comes in the price range of 10.55 to 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom)

 The petrol unit churns out 150bhp of power and 320Nm of torque

 The 2.2-litre diesel engine develops 130bhp of power and 300Nm of torque

The smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 117bhp of power and 300Nm of torque
For detailed report...
Click Here