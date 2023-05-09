Looking to buy a Renault car? Check out discounts in May

Renault India is offering discounts on all of its models on sales
These include Kwid, Kiger and Triber
The benefit scheme will be applicable throughout this month
Discounts up to ₹62,000 are being offered on these models
Renault Kwid will come with a benefit of up to ₹57,000 in May
Offers are applicable both on BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 versions of the car
Kiger SUV is getting maximum benefit on the BS6 Phase 1 version
Its BS6 Phase 2 versions of Kiger will come with benefits up to ₹52,000
Renault Triber MPV is being offered with maximum benefit of ₹52,000