Looking to buy a Renault car? Check out discounts in May

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 09, 2023

Renault India is offering discounts on all of its models on sales

These include Kwid, Kiger and Triber 

The benefit scheme will be applicable throughout this month

Discounts up to 62,000 are being offered on these models

 Check product page

 Renault Kwid will come with a benefit of up to 57,000 in May

Offers are applicable both on BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 versions of the car

Kiger SUV is getting maximum benefit on the BS6 Phase 1 version 

Its BS6 Phase 2 versions of Kiger will come with benefits up to 52,000

Renault Triber MPV is being offered with maximum benefit of 52,000
The discount rate is similar for both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 versions. For more...
Click Here