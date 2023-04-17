Look closer! This Kia EV6 is made from 350,000 LEGO bricks

A life-size Kia EV6 replica made from LEGO bricks was showcased at Milan Design Week
It took over 800 hours to build this special ‘brick-by-brick' EV6 electric vehicle
The look of the EV6 electric crossover has been implemented to the last detail to make it look real life
The details are so minute that it even comes with a fully functional lighting system
The signature LED connected tail light has also been replicated on the model
After showcasing at the Milan Design Week, the replica will also be exhibited at the Kia Energy House in Rome
EV6 is the first of 14 electric vehicles Kia will introduce in the next four years
The EV6 GT variant won the best Performance Car title at the 2023 World Car of the Year Awards
Kia has recently reopened booking for the EV6 electric crossover in India