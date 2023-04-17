Look closer! This Kia EV6 is made from 350,000 LEGO bricks

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 17, 2023

A life-size Kia EV6 replica made from LEGO bricks was showcased at Milan Design Week

It took over 800 hours to build this special ‘brick-by-brick' EV6 electric vehicle

The look of the EV6 electric crossover has been implemented to the last detail to make it look real life

The details are so minute that it even comes with a fully functional lighting system

 Check product page

The signature LED connected tail light has also been replicated on the model

After showcasing at the Milan Design Week, the replica will also be exhibited at the Kia Energy House in Rome

EV6 is the first of 14 electric vehicles Kia will introduce in the next four years

The EV6 GT variant won the best Performance Car title at the 2023 World Car of the Year Awards

Kia has recently reopened booking for the EV6 electric crossover in India
Check out the new price list of the Kia EV6 in India before you buy one
Click Here