This might sound strange but Land Rover has issued a recall for just one Range Rover
The reason seems to be rather quite serious
This model has been recalled due a faulty engine that can lead to fire
This particular piece was manufactured in November last year
It is being said that the car which has a 4.4-litre V8 engine has been either improperly installed or there is a missing gasket on the turbo oil drain pipe
This fault can lead to oil leakage
Land Rover has assured that the owner will be informed
A technician will be sent to install a new turbo oil drain pipe gasket
The luxury automaker has not unveiled the country where this fault has been found