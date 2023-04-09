Land Rover only one Range Rover. Know why

Published Apr 09, 2023

This might sound strange but Land Rover has issued a recall for just one Range Rover

The reason seems to be rather quite serious

This model has been recalled due a faulty engine that can lead to fire

This particular piece was manufactured in November last year

It is being said that the car which has a 4.4-litre V8 engine has been either improperly installed or there is a missing gasket on the turbo oil drain pipe

This fault can lead to oil leakage 

Land Rover has assured that the owner will be informed 

A technician will be sent to install a new turbo oil drain pipe gasket

The luxury automaker has not unveiled the country where this fault has been found  
