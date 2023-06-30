This is the most affordable Triumph motorcycle: Check it out

Triumph has unveiled the Speed 400 globally
it will be brand's most affordable motorcycle in the line-up
The Street 400 is based on a new perimeter frame that is suspended by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
Braking duties are performed by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.
The motorcycle will come with an analogue speedometer and a digital cluster for other information.
Triumph has given special attention to detail. Despite being the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup, it does look quite premium.
Speed 400 comes with all-LED lighting. Triumph is also offering bullet turn indicators as accesory
The Speed 400 comes with bar-end mirrors.
The Speed 400 uses a new liquid-cooled engine that produces 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.