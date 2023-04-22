KTM 390 Adventure becomes 60,000 affordable: Know how

KTM India has launched 390 Adventure X in the Indian market
It is priced at ₹2.80 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that this is an introductory pricing
This makes the 390 Adventure X, ₹59,000 cheaper than the standard 390 Adventure
To bring down the price, KTM removed some features that are offered on the standard 390 Adventure
The 390 Adventure X does not come with Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC); Ride modes (street & off-road), cornering ABS, Quickshifter+
The 390 Adventure X does come with ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS and off-road ABS
There is also a 12V accessory socket and LED lighting
It does not come with a TFT screen. Instead, there is a LCD screen
There are no mechanical changes so it continues to come with the same hardware and braking equipment.
The engine on the 390 Adventure X does not get any changes