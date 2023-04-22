KTM 390 Adventure becomes 60,000 affordable: Know how

KTM India has launched 390 Adventure X in the Indian market

It is priced at 2.80 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that this is an introductory pricing

This makes the 390 Adventure X, 59,000 cheaper than the standard 390 Adventure

To bring down the price, KTM removed some features that are offered on the standard 390 Adventure

The 390 Adventure X does not come with Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC); Ride modes (street & off-road), cornering ABS, Quickshifter+ 

The 390 Adventure X does come with ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS and off-road ABS

There is also a 12V accessory socket and LED lighting

It does not come with a TFT screen. Instead, there is a LCD screen

There are no mechanical changes so it continues to come with the same hardware and braking equipment.

The engine on the 390 Adventure X does not get any changes
