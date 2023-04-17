Know what Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has to offer

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has entered the Indian market
This Mercedes-AMG model is the most powerful one produced by the premium automaker
Under the hood, the car gets its power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which is mated with an electric motor
The setup generates combined power output of 843 hp and massive torque of 1,470 Nm
When in electric mode, the performance-oriented car can cover 13 kms of distance
The car can sprint from stationary to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds
It offers a top speed of 316 kmph
The price of Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance stands at ₹3.30 crore (ex-showroom)
The owners of this model will receive their keys from seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton