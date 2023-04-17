Know what Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has to offer

Published Apr 17, 2023

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has entered the Indian market

This Mercedes-AMG model is the most powerful one produced by the premium automaker

Under the hood, the car gets its power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which is mated with an electric motor

The setup generates combined power output of 843 hp and massive torque of 1,470 Nm

When in electric mode, the performance-oriented car can cover 13 kms of distance

The car can sprint from stationary to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds

It offers a top speed of 316 kmph

The price of Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance stands at 3.30 crore (ex-showroom)

The owners of this model will receive their keys from seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton
