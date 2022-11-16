Kia Seltos facelift looks sharper and sportier than the outgoing model with new LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights
LED taillights too have been updated and look sleeker than the outgoing model
A large touchscreen infotainment system blends perfectly with the fully digital instrument cluster
The Kia Seltos facelift gets new design alloy wheels adding to the sporty vibe of the SUV
Kia Seltos among the South Korean automaker's most successful models
The Kia Seltos facelift gets a cleaner body with lesser character lines
The dual tone finish gives the SUV a premium feel
Kia Seltos facelift will join the likes of Sonet, Carens in India
Kia Seltos facelift is expected to make its India debut next year at 2023 Auto Expo