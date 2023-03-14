Kia EV9 to make debut on March 15: All you need to know

The all-electric Kia EV9 is ready to make its debut on Wednesday
This electric SUV is going to be the second battery-powered vehicle from the automaker
The EV9 was showcased earlier this year at the Auto Expo in concept form
The electric SUV is expected to enter production this year
The automaker is aiming to launch the electric car next year
Kia EV9 is going to retain its boxy body
The SUV sits on 21-inch alloy wheels
The EV promises to offer range over 540 km
The car generates power output between 200 hp and 400 hp along with torque ranging from 338 Nm to 652 Nm