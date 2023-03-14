Kia EV9 to make debut on March 15: All you need to know

Published Mar 14, 2023

The all-electric Kia EV9 is ready to make its debut on Wednesday

This electric SUV is going to be the second battery-powered vehicle from the automaker

The EV9 was showcased earlier this year at the Auto Expo in concept form

The electric SUV is expected to enter production this year

The automaker is aiming to launch the electric car next year

Kia EV9 is going to retain its boxy body 

The SUV sits on 21-inch alloy wheels

The EV promises to offer range over 540 km

The car generates power output between 200 hp and 400 hp along with torque ranging from 338 Nm to 652 Nm
